Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 223 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $775.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,631. The company has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $931.76.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

