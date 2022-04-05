Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. 1,733,758 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

