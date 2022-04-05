Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,213. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $74.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

