Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 278,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802,957. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 385.50 and a beta of 1.98. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

