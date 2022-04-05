CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CarParts.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 154,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. 711,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. CarParts.com has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $362.14 million, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

