Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.