Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,001,860 shares.The stock last traded at $34.60 and had previously closed at $38.47.

SAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

