Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.64

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 24248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $873.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 253,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

