CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

