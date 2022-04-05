Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.39 and last traded at $57.39. Approximately 3,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 818,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.
The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.58 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40.
In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Celsius by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
