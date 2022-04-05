Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.39 and last traded at $57.39. Approximately 3,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 818,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Get Celsius alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.58 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Celsius by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.