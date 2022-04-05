Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.20 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.40.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDEV. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

