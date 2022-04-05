CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.38

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 62540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Several analysts have commented on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 652,333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

