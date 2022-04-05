Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.44.

TSE CG traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.54. 357,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,815. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

