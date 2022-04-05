CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. CEVA reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 105,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,251. CEVA has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $59.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.49 million, a PE ratio of 3,898.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.03.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 157.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 123,506 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 610.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 118,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

