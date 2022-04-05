CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($138.46) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CWC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

ETR CWC opened at €93.50 ($102.75) on Friday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €90.00 ($98.90) and a one year high of €138.40 ($152.09). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.09 million and a PE ratio of 15.22.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

