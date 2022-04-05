CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Trading Down 5.8%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFVIU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

