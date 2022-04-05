CF Bankshares Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

CF Bankshares stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

