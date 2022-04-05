C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.06% of C&F Financial worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in C&F Financial by 39.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 43.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CFFI stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. C&F Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 20.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

