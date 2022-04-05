ChampionX Co. (CHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ChampionX to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

CHX opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 265,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,615,000 after buying an additional 179,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 111,721 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

