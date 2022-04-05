Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.