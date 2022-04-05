Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.81.
Shares of CHNG opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Change Healthcare (CHNG)
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.