Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.75. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of GTLS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.82. 453,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.18 and a beta of 1.63. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.