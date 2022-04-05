Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $730.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $560.77. 35,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,342. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $580.69 and a 200 day moving average of $639.85. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $544.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.