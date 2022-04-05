Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Given New C$13.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $11.14.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

