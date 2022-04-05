Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.07. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

