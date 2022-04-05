Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CSN opened at GBX 308.50 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 286.10. Chesnara has a 1 year low of GBX 253.63 ($3.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £463.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25.
