Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CSN opened at GBX 308.50 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 286.10. Chesnara has a 1 year low of GBX 253.63 ($3.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £463.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

