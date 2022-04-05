Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.25

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.25 and last traded at C$15.05, with a volume of 4959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.24.

CHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a current ratio of 33.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$274,340.30. Also, Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total transaction of C$38,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,157 shares in the company, valued at C$4,848,519.68. Insiders have sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock worth $397,355 over the last 90 days.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

