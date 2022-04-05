Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 291.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,366 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $142.75. 1,582,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,066. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average is $123.95.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,167 shares of company stock worth $83,383,415 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

