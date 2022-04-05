Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.47. 6,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,364. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

