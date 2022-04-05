Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.94 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Ball worth $18,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,568,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.16. 7,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

