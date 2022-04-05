Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $36.79 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $36,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. 120,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,588,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

