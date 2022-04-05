Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $62.08 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Moody’s worth $62,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,976,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $90,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,038,000 after purchasing an additional 208,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.46.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $342.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.37. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $299.68 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

