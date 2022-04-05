Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $77,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $26.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 504.23, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

