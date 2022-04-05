Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,042 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,755,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of EPAM Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $10.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,451. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.58.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

