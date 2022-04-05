Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $21,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVB traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.01. The company had a trading volume of 431,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,078. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.58 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.23 and its 200 day moving average is $240.44.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

