Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,683 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $38,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. 11,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,260. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

