Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,668 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Kroger worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.95. 134,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

