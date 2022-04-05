Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,096 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $5,639,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 121,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

HSY traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $219.54. 9,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.74 and its 200-day moving average is $191.13. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

