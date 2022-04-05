Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 21,631 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,631 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $51,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. 166,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,692,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.