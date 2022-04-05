Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,158 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $41,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.08. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

