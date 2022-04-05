Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,439 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $68,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 6,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $24,522,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SPGI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.12. 8,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.40 and a 12 month high of $484.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.
In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
