Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 744 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $22,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,217. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average of $192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.13.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

