Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,984 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 215,964 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,904,222. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

