Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,227 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

IVV stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.68. 5,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,595,937. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $404.91 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

