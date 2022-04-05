China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE CEA opened at $17.35 on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

