China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

China Southern Airlines stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

