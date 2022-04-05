Chonk Price Reaches $5.77 on Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CHONK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.77 or 0.00012553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $224,885.73 and approximately $380.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

