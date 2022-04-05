Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 517,023 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

