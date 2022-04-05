Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 400,699 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $429.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

