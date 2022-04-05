Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $429.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

