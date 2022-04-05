Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $251.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 215.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

